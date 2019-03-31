GOING, Mrs. France "Gerry"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for France "Gerry" GOING.
81, of Homosassa, FL, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. Gerry was born January 15, 1938 in Hahira, GA, daughter of the late Remer and Geneva (Craft) Weldon. She married James Pruitt Going in 1956 and they were married for 57 1/2 years before he passed away in 2014. Gerry along with her husband, moved to Homosassa from Ft. Meade, FL. She was a member of the the Order of Eastern Star #47, Ft. Meade, FL, the Florida Federation of Women's Club and the Springhead Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, needlework, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Going is preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband. Survivors include sisters, Linda Melton of Winter Park and Rema Likeness of Largo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019