HALL, France Jr. "Bo" passed away Nov. 14, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Essie Mae; son, Delaney; daughter, Cheryl.; brothers, Johnny, Walter, and David; sisters, Frances, Gloria, and Adrene; other relatives; and supportive friends, including Allen and Sarah Phillips and Michael Campbell. The family will honor his life at a service at Concord A.M.E. Church, 6658 Veterans Memorial Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32309, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am. Strong and Jones Funeral Home in Tallahassee is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019