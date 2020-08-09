Frances BURKE-GALLINA

BURKE-GALLINA, Frances T. passed away July 26, 2020. She went to be with her Heavenly Father after a brief illness. Fran was born in New York and graduated from Babylon High School. Following graduation, she and her family moved to St Petersburg, Florida. Fran was employed by Hughes Supply for several years, where she met the love of her life, her husband Jim Burke. Fran was a true matriarch of her family, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, and the most giving and fun-loving grandmother. Fran had a career as an esthetician for many years before joining the Pinellas County School system for twelve years at Lakewood Elementary and Fairmount Park Elementary schools. Her volunteer work included, St Petersburg's La Sertoma and St. Mary's Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where she was a parishioner for over sixty years and Albert Whitted Airport Preservation Society. Fran was the epitome of class and had an unyielding sense of fashion and style. She had a passion for gardening, traveling and music. Fran was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James A Burke and her four children, James (Sarah), Lawrence (Jean), Lori- Ann, William (Jennifer) and eight grandchildren, Elliott, Justin, Erin, Elizabeth, Catherine, Madeline, Jackson, Katelin; sister, Nancy Dodson; brother-in-law, Robert Burke; sister-in-law, Jessie Burke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suncoast Hospice. Funeral Mass will be held August 14, 2020, at 10 am at St. Mary's Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net