CARRENO, Frances Palermo 91, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in her home. Frances was born a twin on April 21, 1928 in Ybor City, Florida. She graduated from Jefferson High School. Frances is predeceased by her husband, Segundo "Angle" Carreno; her parents, Joseph and Josephine Palermo; and her twin sister, Lillie Scaglione. She is survived by her sons, Raymond Carreno (Cheryl), and Tony Carreno (Cheryl); her daughter, Lisa Hutchison; five granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and nieces Lynn Kiser (Jack), Christina Scaglione, and Patricia Harrell. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10 am. A private interment will be at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Blount & Curry - Carrollwood.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020