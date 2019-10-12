CRAWFORD, Frances H. 98, born in Gastonia, NC February 6, 1921, passed away peacefully in her home September 12, 2019. Her family dated back to pre-Revolutionary War years in the Carolinas fighting at Kings Mountain. She was the widow of Edward A. Crawford, deceased 1980. Together they raised their children, Alvin and Janice (Crawford) Long in Miami. Frances was loved by grandchildren, Andrew Crawford, Tim, Chris, and Dan Long; and great-grandchild, Archer Long. Frances raised her family as Christians. She taught many grades of children retiring at 72, and moving to Tampa to be with her daughter's family. She spent her retired years traveling the world often traveling back to visit her sister, Katherine. They would sit on the porch talking until the early hours of the morning. My cousins lovingly called them "Thelma and Louise." Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 10 am, at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. San Jose St.

