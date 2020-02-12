DAHLQUIST, Frances L. 79, of Tampa, went to her eternal rest January 29, 2020. Frances grew up in Ybor city in a large Spanish-Italian family. Frances was a third generation Tampa native. As a matriarch, she truly loved and cared for her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers and two sisters, her late husband, William Dahlquist and her youngest daughter, Dawna Metcalf. She is survived by her loving daughter, Vickie Gibfried and husband Michael; grandchildren, Michael Gibfried and wife Elizabeth, Jason Gibfried, Joshua Metcalf, and Riley Metcalf, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held in her honor Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 am at Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lifepath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 12, 2020