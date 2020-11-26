DOWDING, Frances "Frannie" (Richards), formerly of Clearwater, passed away at her home in Weeki Wachee, FL July 14, 2020. She was born January 18, 1952 in Hempstead, NY to Howard (Dick) and Jane Richards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, James Richards. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Robert; her daughter, Stacy Wyllys Davidson (Jamie); her son Ryan Wyllys (Melanie) and three dear granddaughters, Charley and Ruby Wyllys and Magill Davidson; her sister, Marie Cousin (Jeff); nieces, Alicia Reitsma, Laura Lyons, Susan Norton and nephew, Mike Roylance. Frannie was a proud graduate of Largo High School, class of 1970. She was a mult-talented, artistic soul who loved singing, drawing and cooking. Her most celebrated accomplishments were being a Grammy and a Rainbow Girl. She always had spirit and sunshine to spare for all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Frannie will be truly missed.



