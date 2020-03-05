Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances GERHARDT. View Sign Service Information Trinity Memorial Gardens 12609 Memorial Dr. Trinity , FL 34655 (727)-376-7824 Send Flowers Obituary

GERHARDT, Frances L. 88, of New Port Richey, passed away at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was originally from Springfield, Ohio where she met her husband, Robert, and raised their three children. Prior to retirement, she was a homemaker, worked in the banking industry, a Sunday school teacher and Shepard at her church. After retiring, they relocated to New Port Richey, where they enjoyed family, church and travel. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Frances Clericus and her sister, Jane Baggett. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Robert; children, Betsy Sartor, Carolyn Newland (Charles) and Douglas Gerhardt (Nancy); grandchildren, Melanie Smith (Steven), Ryan Sartor (Jessica), Brett Newland (Kimberly) and Natalie Bare (Adam); great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Landon, Logan and Chance. Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, FL. Visitation begins at 1 pm followed by service at 2 pm and a reception from 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Gulfside Hospice or Trinity Presbyterian Church of Seven Springs.

