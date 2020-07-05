THROMBLEY, Frances Grace Gakstatter "Nana" 87, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away June 12, 2020. She was born January 3, 1933 in Saginaw, MI and moved to Florida in 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Thrombley; sister, Shirley Wiggins; brothers, Carl, Paul, and Frederick Gakstatter; and granddaughter, Ronda Owen. She is survived by brother, David Gakstatter (Pat) and sister, Debbie Watts; children, Patricia Tyner (Joe), Kathy Hios (George), Ed Thrombley (Sally), Anna Thrombley, Francie Viaud (Chris); nine grandchildren; five great-grand-children; other family and many friends who loved her. The world was much brighter with Nana in it and we'll miss her forever.



