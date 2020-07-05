1/1
Frances Grace THROMBLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THROMBLEY, Frances Grace Gakstatter "Nana" 87, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away June 12, 2020. She was born January 3, 1933 in Saginaw, MI and moved to Florida in 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Thrombley; sister, Shirley Wiggins; brothers, Carl, Paul, and Frederick Gakstatter; and granddaughter, Ronda Owen. She is survived by brother, David Gakstatter (Pat) and sister, Debbie Watts; children, Patricia Tyner (Joe), Kathy Hios (George), Ed Thrombley (Sally), Anna Thrombley, Francie Viaud (Chris); nine grandchildren; five great-grand-children; other family and many friends who loved her. The world was much brighter with Nana in it and we'll miss her forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved