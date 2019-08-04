HELLER, Frances 94, of Tampa, passed away July 30, 2019 in Tampa. Frances was born and attended school in Tampa. She worked in banking as a customer service representative in Temple Terrace for what is now known as Wells Fargo for almost 30 years. She was involved in Temple Terrace Eastern Star, The Pilot Club International, Friendship Club of Temple Terrace, and a member of the Temple Terrace United Methodist Church. She was a finalist for the Citizen of the Year of the Temple Terrace Woman's Club. She also served as a Notary Public and performed several weddings. Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph T. Heller Sr.; daughter, Dorothy Ann (Heller) Smith; parents, Oscar and Annie Sandford; sisters, Evelyn Miller, Veda Adams and brother, Virgil Sandford. Frances is survived by her daughter, Heidi B. Robi-chaud and Paul Robichaud; sister, H. Elizabeth White; nephew, Norman Sparkman Walert; grandchildren, Michelle F. Heller and Daniel E. Blackmer and her great-grandchild, Riley Trottier. Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood Chapel with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at: blountcurrycarrollwood.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019