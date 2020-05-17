HILL, Frances Marie 82, of Maryville, Missouri died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. Frances was born January 8, 1938, in Skidmore, Missouri, daughter of the late George Howard and Irene (Davison) Chesnut. On January 6, 1957 she married Gordan Gene Hill in Maryville. Frances was a 1956 graduate of Maryville High School, and graduate of Gard Business College. She was the Sales Assistant for WQYK FM Radio Station from 1978-2003, and a member of the Country Music Association. She was preceded in death by son, Jay Hill, in 2014 .Surviving are daughter, Bonnie (Randy) Acklin of Barnard, MO; brothers, Stanley (Virginia) Chesnut, and Mike (Belinda) Chesnut both of Maryville, MO; sister, Donna (Gary) Acklin of Shawnee, OK; brother-in-law, Rodney (Cheryl) Hill of St. Charles, MO; sister-in-law, Elaine Iwinski of Safety Harbor, FL: five grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Open visitation will be Saturday, May 16, 12-5 pm, at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A Family Gathering will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, May 17, at Price Funeral Home, 120 East First Street, Maryville. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at: pricefuneralhomemaryville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2020.