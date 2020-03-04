HINDES, Frances "Fran" 73, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Frances was born in Gustavus, Ohio and moved to Florida in 1970 where she was a resident of Palatka, Florida before moving to Tampa, Florida in 2002 to be closer to her family. Frances served as a nurse in the healthcare field for 35 years. Frances is survived by her husband, Thomas; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Dawn; her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Dominick; and her five grandchildren, Ashley, Kaley, AmberLeigh, Travis, and Riley. She is also survived by her two brothers and four sisters. Please join us to celebrate Fran's life on Friday, March 6, 2020, the memorial service will begin at 4 pm at Harvester United Methodist Church, 2432 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Harvester United Methodist Church, or to Community Bible Study Tampa North. Donations can be made through: tampanorth.cbsclass.org. Brewer & Sons FH/South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020