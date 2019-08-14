LAVOIE, Frances P. 82, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away August 10, 2019. She was born May 29, 1937 in Franklin, VA to James F. Parker and Mabel Lee Hatfield. Frances is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Lavoie; daughter Rose (Bobby) Chancey; son, Jesse Vaughan Johnson; three grandchildren, Bobby, Vicki and Kimberly; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Frances is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mabel Parker; brothers Charles T. Parker and Hurley L. Parker; and sisters, Jean Bunch and Marie Smith. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, 9 am with funeral service at 10 am, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019