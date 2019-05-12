Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marie "Fran" DOMINGO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOMINGO, Frances Marie "Fran"



beloved, sister, wife and aunt, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was 97. Second of four children, Domingo was born July 9, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York, to Andrew and Anna Domingo. She attended Grover Cleveland High School. After working jobs for Allied Stores and the Jackson and Co. advertising agency, she applied to join the US State Department in 1957. She often recalled, gratefully, how at 35, she just made the cutoff age for service.



Fran's parents initially opposed her going overseas, wishing she would marry a man she was dating at the time. Undeterred, Fran became a Foreign Service secretary. She served around the world, working for ambassadors and state department officials at US embassies in the Philippines, Guatemala, Austria, the Soviet Union, Egypt, Cyprus, Vietnam, and Thailand. From the Moscow signing of the first US-Soviet nuclear test ban treaty, to being evacuated from Cairo during the 1967 Arab-Israel conflict, and serving in Saigon at the height of the Vietnam war, her career led to remarkable experiences witnessing history first-hand.



Between the places she served and the travel it enabled, her letters back home brought a slice of the world to an Italian-American community in Brooklyn. Her mother proudly shared them with neighbors.



During Fran's two years in Vietnam, she met her late husband, Daniel Domingo, a retired army officer working for the State Department. She often recounted, with awe, that the two would find each other across the world like that. Same last name. Meant to be. "His name was on the door. My name was on the door," she said in a recent interview with her niece. "He couldn't get over it. He was shocked to see the same name." "There's somebody up there that's for sure, for sure. Because I had sworn off men and to meet on the other side of the world, same name. It's unbelievable." Dan was also born in Brooklyn.



The Domingo's retired to Clearwater in 1976 and the inseparable couple continued traveling together for many years. They were active in the Italian American Club of Clearwater and at their retirement community, where they won many a domino game and danced often. Dan Domingo died in 2014. Two days before Fran's death she told her niece, "I miss that old lug." She is survived by two nephews, two nieces and nine grand nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service.

DOMINGO, Frances Marie "Fran"beloved, sister, wife and aunt, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was 97. Second of four children, Domingo was born July 9, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York, to Andrew and Anna Domingo. She attended Grover Cleveland High School. After working jobs for Allied Stores and the Jackson and Co. advertising agency, she applied to join the US State Department in 1957. She often recalled, gratefully, how at 35, she just made the cutoff age for service.Fran's parents initially opposed her going overseas, wishing she would marry a man she was dating at the time. Undeterred, Fran became a Foreign Service secretary. She served around the world, working for ambassadors and state department officials at US embassies in the Philippines, Guatemala, Austria, the Soviet Union, Egypt, Cyprus, Vietnam, and Thailand. From the Moscow signing of the first US-Soviet nuclear test ban treaty, to being evacuated from Cairo during the 1967 Arab-Israel conflict, and serving in Saigon at the height of the Vietnam war, her career led to remarkable experiences witnessing history first-hand.Between the places she served and the travel it enabled, her letters back home brought a slice of the world to an Italian-American community in Brooklyn. Her mother proudly shared them with neighbors.During Fran's two years in Vietnam, she met her late husband, Daniel Domingo, a retired army officer working for the State Department. She often recounted, with awe, that the two would find each other across the world like that. Same last name. Meant to be. "His name was on the door. My name was on the door," she said in a recent interview with her niece. "He couldn't get over it. He was shocked to see the same name." "There's somebody up there that's for sure, for sure. Because I had sworn off men and to meet on the other side of the world, same name. It's unbelievable." Dan was also born in Brooklyn.The Domingo's retired to Clearwater in 1976 and the inseparable couple continued traveling together for many years. They were active in the Italian American Club of Clearwater and at their retirement community, where they won many a domino game and danced often. Dan Domingo died in 2014. Two days before Fran's death she told her niece, "I miss that old lug." She is survived by two nephews, two nieces and nine grand nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close