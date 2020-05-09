MARTIN, Frances Henry passed away peacefully at her home April 22, 2020, in the presence of her two sons. She was beloved for her selflessness and dedication to others in all aspects of her life. Frances was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma September 4, 1932, but was raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from the age of two. As an American abroad, she treasured her friendships in Brazil while never forgetting her Oklahoma and Texas family roots. Frances returned to the US to earn her bachelor's degree from the Oklahoma College for Women, along with her Master's degree in Food and Nutrition from Texas Tech University. As a registered dietitian, she enjoyed the challenge of supporting our veterans at the VA hospital in Houston, rising to chief dietitian before starting a family in 1972. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association for over 50 years. Beyond her career endeavors, she was part-owner of a shrimp boat, traveled extensively, and was a master seamstress. She married Dr. John J. Martin Jr. in 1971 and had two sons, Alex and John, in 1972 and 1974. Frances was a dedicated spouse and mother. She spent countless hours volunteering at St. Paul's School in Clearwater, where the school's concession stand and annual volunteer award are now named after her. Frances did the same for the Seminole Strikers Soccer Club for many years. After her boys graduated high school, she supplied the Tulane University soccer team and college friends with seemingly limitless supplies of cookies and spaghetti. Frances traveled everywhere to support her sons' events, and surely should be considered one of the best "team moms" to walk the face of the earth. She had high expectations for school, and both her sons graduated from Tulane University in no small part due to her support. In addition to her sons' activities, Frances went to extraordinary lengths to take care of her family. When Dr. Martin was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1981, she summoned the strength to nurse him through two surgeries so that he could spend the last ten months of his life at home surrounded by family and friends. As a single mother raising two boys, she showed the same resilience as a caretaker for her mother and mother-in-law, who both lived well into their 90s. She led by example on how to care for others, often under the most trying of circumstances. In more recent years, she felt blessed to become "Granny," and one of her greatest creations was to sew a Christening gown for her granddaughter, Katherine Louise Martin. She found joy from reading books with Kate during every visit - especially cat stories. Frances Martin leaves behind two sons; a daughter-in-law; a granddaughter; her sister; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends everywhere. She made the world a better place through her service to others. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.