Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Frances Mears

Frances Mears Obituary
MEARS, Frances "Helen"

died on March 2, 2019. Born November 18, 1933 in Memphis, TN, she graduated from St. Petersburg High School, and married Elmer L. Mears on August 2, 1952 in St. Petersburg. She had two children, Gary and Arlene; two grandchildren, Kyle Parker and Kevin Parker; and one great-grandchild, Mila Belle Parker. She traveled the world with her husband and children as a dedicated military wife for 20 years before moving back to St. Petersburg to work for the State of Florida. Helen retired from the Department of Business and Professional Regulations, State of Florida in 1995 after 27 years. She will be remembered for her kind spirit behind beautiful blue eyes and her faith in God.

Anderson McQueen F.H., Tyrone.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2019
