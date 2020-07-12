OLIVA, Frances Margaret "Francey" Born March 16, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska; attended High School in Topeka, Kansas and moved to Tampa, Florida in 1964 where she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Conrad Ferlita, a bookkeeper for Cargo Oil, a secretary for Alfonso, Greene and Oliva Architects, the Commerce Club of Tampa, The Bayshore Royal Hair Salon and finally, owner and operator of Francey Hair Design until retiring in 2007. Presently resided in Madeira Beach, Florida with her husband, Angel Oliva, Jr., until succumbing to the COVID virus July 10, 2020. For those few of you who truly knew "Francey" there is little that can be said you do not already know and for those of you who did not know her, most would say you missed sharing life with an unbelievably remarkable woman who lived life to the fullest and loved sharing it with not just family and friends but everyone who crossed her path. She was an extremely social person who truly loved people and was blessed to have travelled most of the world including all of our beautiful United States together with her husband. Her hobbies were many; knitting, making cards with custom messages for loved ones, cooking, painting landscapes, sunsets, animals, and portraits of people; her favorite however, was giving parties for family and friends and making all the preparations and decorations. She leaves no parental family survivors but always felt the Oliva family was hers and she dearly loved them all. Although she had no children she shared her love for her husband's three children, Islee, Tania and Angel III "Trey"; and two grandchildren, Mila and Angel IV),who initially disliked her for replacing their irreplaceable mother (grandchildren excluded), but who ultimately grew to realize what a great loving "bonus" mom she was. For all who chose to associate themselves closely with her, she was the truest of friends and possessed a very real understanding of their feelings; listening and helping them deal with any problems they wanted to discuss and always there when they needed. As a wife she possessed all the qualities a man could have ever fantasized or hoped for and was her husband's best friend who dealt with all his faults, idiosyncrasies and short comings and never ever allowed they go to bed angry with each other. As her husband I believe God did not make a duplicate. Cremation by the Neptune Society and internment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa Florida. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, make a contribution to a charity of your choice
.