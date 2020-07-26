Frances Oliva

Frances Margaret Oliva "Francey" March 16, 1947 July 10, 2020 Due to the overwhelming outpouring of phone calls, texts, emails, letters and cards, and in an effort to forget no one, I am publishing this final thank you to all our family and friends for their condolences, prayers and love. Francey's passing has been so emotionally painful, I have no words to describe the void that losing her has left in my life. But, I have found some consolation that I want to share with all of you, in memory of Francey. The words of a dear friend, who authored the most apt and beautiful description of my loving wife's passing. "The curtain came down and a final round of thunderous applause, there will be no encore. That was Francey: unending fireworks. After the initial boom there came the rainbow of colors and then more and more sparkles. And then more again. With endless generosity she gave light and life to everybody who met her. From now on whenever I see fireworks I will be thinking of Francey. We now have to learn to live with her afterglow. Thank you Angel for having shared Francey with us. Life would not have been the same and will not be. It will not be easy. Jean and I loved your Francey and we love you Angel." Dr. Dirk W. R. Suringa. Farewell to my Francey. And may God bless you all. Angel Oliva Jr.



