HERRANZ, Frances Pardo
passed May 30, 2019 after a long illness. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Pardo; her brother, Peter Pardo Jr.; and sister, Mary Ballaban. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Herranz of 55 years; her daughter, Barbara Phethean; and two sons, Edward and Peter Herranz; and sister, Cecelia Hayes. A private graveside service for the immediate family was held on June 1, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to
Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019