POLSKI, Frances S. (Schlechter) 92, of Shore- view, MN, died on February 28, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Peter and daughter, Pamela, she is survived by her children, Stephen (Lynn), Philip (Diane), Cynthia (Tom Hinck) Polski and Deborah (Scott) Demma; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and sister, Jane LaFond. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 am; visitation, 9-10:30 am at St. Joseph Of The Lake Catholic Church, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes, MN. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Suncoast Hospice of Clearwater, FL or donor's choice. www.holcombhenryboom.com (651) 482-7606
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020