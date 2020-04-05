Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances PRUITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRUITT, Frances McSwain will be remembered for many things by all who knew and loved her, but their shared memory may well be of her laugh. It was musical, rising octaves above her speaking voice. If a laugh could have a Southern accent, it would have been hers. For the last several years, Alzheimer's Disease silenced it, but not her essence. And Frances McSwain "Sissy" Pruitt died in her sleep at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from that disease. Daughter of Frances Huntington Miller of Natchez, Mississippi, and Cecil Edwin McSwain, Frances was born July 7, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from Little Rock High School, where she developed talents in art and dance. She went on to pursue a major in Art History at Agnes Scott College. In Atlanta, she met her former husband, the late Dr. John Crayton Pruitt, who became a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon. After living in Bethesda, Maryland, and Winston Salem, North Carolina, they eventually settled in St. Petersburg in 1963, where they raised their four children, Crayton Jr., Helen, Mark, and Natalie. Frances volunteered with numerous organizations in St. Petersburg. Her passion for art history led her to become a member and eventually a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts, where her favorite pastime was teaching children about Native American artifacts. She also developed a love for historic preservation, and literally lived it in purchasing Perry Snell's final residence, Casa en la Bahia, built in 1938. There, she made a home for her family and hosted fundraising events benefiting nonprofit organizations. She saved from demolition the historic Veillard House in downtown St. Petersburg and secured its listing on the National Register of Historic Places. In another gesture of philanthropic generosity, she allowed the Junior League of St. Petersburg to use it, at no cost, as its headquarters for many years. With her innate sense of style and design, Frances insisted her role was less as proprietor, and more as a temporary curator of beautiful spaces. More important to her, by far, than possessions, were activities and people who nourished her mind and soul. The family farm on the Suwannee River was a favorite retreat. A member of the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, she relished teaching the Sunday School class considered the most difficult by her fellow teachers, the one for toddlers. (They, too, loved "Mrs. P's" laugh.) A lifelong learner, she was a voracious reader of history, art and literature, and served as a former trustee of Eckerd College. In the 1980s, she audited literature classes at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, and her taste was eclectic. She adored short story writers ranging from Flannery O'Connor to Anton Chekhov, novelists Virginia Woolf to William Faulkner, the poetry of John Donne to Simon and Garfunkel lyrics. She practiced yoga for years and loved people; her family above all and a long line of friends who cherished her kind and creative spirit and, of course, that laugh. Frances McSwain Pruitt was predeceased by her son, Mark Huntington Pruitt; and her brothers, W. Johnson Witt, Cecil "Mickey" McSwain and Charles M. McSwain. She is survived by her children, Dr. John Crayton Pruitt Jr. (Johanna), Helen Pruitt Wallace (Peter), and Natalie Pruitt Judge; five grandchildren, Evan Sellmyer Pruitt (Dr. Mark Sellmyer), Dr. Eric Pruitt (Dr. Amelia Schaub), Daniel Wallace (Tania), Dr. Hannah McLeroy-Wallace (Dr. Alexandra), and Miller Judge; and four great grandchildren, Avea, Crayton "Cy," Paige, and Julian Sellmyer. Recognizing the blessing of their extraordinary devotion to Frances, the Pruitt family wishes to thank Kathryn "Kit" Lindsay, Bea Boyd and her team, Pa'Shae, Sherrae, and Bernadette, Pamela Ramsdell, and especially, Danielle "Gabby" Terry, for many years of loving care. Thanks also to Kirsten Rioux-Testoni and Suncoast Hospice for their professionalism and kind support. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish, send donations to The Kind Mouse, the Humane Society of Pinellas, or the St. Petersburg Museum of History. Visit her online guestbook at

