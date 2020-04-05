Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances SAXON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SAXON, Frances Marion (Crowe) age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Wales, Florida on March 7, 2020. A true Florida native she was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 3, 1927, and grew up in Tampa. Frances graduated from the H.B. Plant High School and The University of Tampa where she was the editor of the school newspaper "The Minaret". While at The University of Tampa, Frances also met a handsome, young decorated Marine veteran of World War II. His name was Richard Alan Saxon. Frances and Dick were married for forty-eight years and were blessed with three children and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Saxon; her son, Shon Saxon; and her grandson, Devon Dickey. She leaves behind her two daughters, Laurie Szoka and Nora Dickey; two grandchildren, Hunter and Morgan Szoka; eleven nieces and nephews; and ten grand-nieces and nephews. Frances was the oldest of six siblings and is survived by her two sisters, Claudia Uccello and Martha Twining, and three brothers, Mac, Dinkum, and Bill Crowe. No memorial service is planned at this time. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at her Lake Wales home at a future date.

