SCHAMAROCK, Frances
(Stansky) 90, passed away at her home on June 13, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1929 in New York City to Rhoda and Charles Stansky. After graduating from college, she worked as a high school teacher at Boca Ciega High School for many years. She also served as a city council member in South Pasadena, Florida. She loved art and traveling the world with her husband, the late Daniel Schamarock. Her parents and her husband preceded her in death. Surviving are her sister, brother-in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and caregivers. Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 am at Royal Palm Cemetery South, 101 55th St D, St. Petersburg, FL 33707.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019