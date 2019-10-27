SMITH, Frances Johnson "Fran" 78, of Tampa, passed away peacefully October 23, 2019, at her home in Temple Terrace. She was born May 20, 1941, in Tampa, daughter of the late Jesse James Johnson and Ida Marie Hocutt. Her mother was later married to Aloysius James Ryan, who became Fran's father from age 10 and was grandfather to Marie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four daughters whom she shared with former spouse, Frank Johnson: Eleanor Benson, Elizabeth Garofallou, Elise Fredrickson, and Emily Perkins; six beautiful grandchildren, Maxwell and Madeline Smith, Claudia and Audrey Benson, and Sarah and Kate Fredrickson; and her sister, Virginia Skelton. She found her greatest love later in life with Charles "Chuck" Smith, a professor at the University of South Florida, who passed away earlier this year. They were blessed with 20 years of love and happiness. A private service was held Friday, October 25, at her home in Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to , , Meals on Wheels, or Rotary International.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019