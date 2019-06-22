Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Stevens BARKSDALE. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hyde Park Presbyterian Church 1309 W. Swann Ave. Tampa , FL View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Hyde Park Presbyterian Church 1309 W. Swann Ave. Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BARKSDALE, Frances Stevens



a lifelong resident of Tampa, joined her beloved David in the arms of the Lord, June 15, 2019. Frances attended Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, H B Plant High School and graduated from the University of Tampa in 1953. Friendships from these years continued to form the social fabric of her life. She taught at several South Tampa schools, retiring from Gorrie Elementary in 1987. She pursued a life of service to her family, church, and community through the following organizations, Lamplighters, Metropolitan Ministries, Henry Plant Museum Volunteers, Keystone Civic Association, Friends of the Austin Davis Library, various churches, Keystone Presbyterian (Elder), Village Presbyterian Church, and numerous Bible studies and fellowships.



She loved watching the Tampa area grow and making memories with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Fred David and wife, Kimberly; John Stevens and wife, Elizabeth; Joseph Britt and wife, Danelle; and Virginia Barksdale Mansolillo; her adored grandchildren, Daniel Newsome, John David Barksdale, Maria Frances Mansolillo, Anna Lise Barksdale, and David Britt Barksdale that brought such joy to her life.



Her dependence on guidance of the Holy Spirit was the center of every aspect of her life. Her quiet, but profound impact throughout her community with dignity and grace has left an imprint on many hearts.



The family would like to thank Kevin and Amanda of A Care Connection for their assistance with care during the past year including Makayla and Fabienne; and independent aids, Minerva and Maeva. All were true professionals who did an outstanding job caring for Frances.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606 at 7 pm with visitation prior from 5-7 pm. Frances will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, David Milton Barksdale, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of donations to Metropolitan Ministries 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602. Please visit her online guestbook at:



www.blountcurrymacdill.com

