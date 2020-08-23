Francesco ALESSI

ALESSI, Francesco Dante 48, was born on October 2, 1971 and passed away on August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Dino D. Alessi; grandparents, John and Concetta Alessi, and Arthur and Dorothy Cobb. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn; brother, John; sister, Dena; nephew, Anthony Forte; as well as countless other loved ones. Francesco was born in Johnson City, New York, and spent 16 years in Endicott, New York before moving to Tampa, where he attended Plant High School and Hillsborough Community College. He worked at HTV (Hillsborough Television) for 23 years. Beginning as a temporary production assistant, Fran was dedicated to the craft of video production. His passion and skill led to him being promoted to Graphic Artist, Producer, and ultimately Station Manager. He had a love and passion for sports and loved to spend his leisure time playing golf. He approached both his personal and professional life with humor and fairness. He was honest and trustworthy had a huge heart and always put the people he cared about first. He was an outstanding leader, a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. Fran was an amazing man, a treasured friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Francesco never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be a private service held at Garden of Memories in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Francesco's honor to a charity of your choice
