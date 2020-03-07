HERNANDEZ, Francine (Guillen) passed away peacefully March 3, 2020. A devoted parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church for 57 years, she retired from St. Joseph's Hospital after 26 years. Francine's love of cooking and strong sense of family created a legacy that will live on. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dominque; five children, Pierre (Regina), Elizabeth, George (Margie), Jane (Laurie), and Paul (Joette); three grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph, and Anna; her siblings, Jean Marie Guillen (Sandy) of Tampa, Rene Guillen (Monique) and Betty Guillen of France. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Meals On Wheels of Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020