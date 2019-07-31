HURLBURT, Francis Andrew
"Frank" 75, of Odessa, passed away July 28, 2019. "Pops" was an extraordinary son, athlete, husband, father, and friend. He was surrounded by his wife, Pam; six children, Damon (Jana), Greg, Aaron (Lisa), Todd (Jennifer), Ryan, and Robyn (Andrew); and five grandchildren, Luke, Emma, Dillon, Finleigh, Jack. There will be a celebration of his life Thursday, August 1, 5-10 pm, at the Carrollwood Recreation Center, 3515 McFarland Rd., Tampa, FL 33618.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019