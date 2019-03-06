CHELLBERG, Francis Arthur
|
"Frank" 73, died February 23, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Tampa, as he was VA disabled after serving with the Navy Seabees in Vietnam. Frank was originally from Oak Lawn, Illinois, born to Roger and Gladys Chellberg (deceased) and was the eldest of five children. Frank was a Union Painter and ended his career with 26 years at the University of Illinois, Chicago and retired to Port Richey in 2007. Frank loved singing and was an avid golfer. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Vicki (nee Voelz); his son, Jason (Jamie) Chellberg; his stepson, Richard (Debbie) Morrow; son, Christopher (Tricia) Chellberg; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Gibbs; along with eight grandchildren.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019