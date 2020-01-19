Francis Cardinal

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL
Obituary
CARDINAL, Francis A. "Frank" 72, of Tampa, passed away December 25, 2019. Survived by his wife, Arlene; sister, Barbara; loving sisters-in-law and many loving nephews and nieces. Frank served in U.S. Army and graduated from Barry University, Miami, FL. He served as Member, Board of Trustees, Tampa Museum of Art, and as usher with Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tampa, FL. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tampa Museum of Art or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Restoration Fund. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
