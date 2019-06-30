WEBER, Francis Charles
"Bud" 72, entered the church triumphant on June 19, 2019. Bud was born on May 3, 1947 in Penns Grove, NJ. He served in the US Navy on both the USS Constellation and the USS Enterprise. After the Navy, he moved to Florida, the state he would call home for the rest of his life. He met his wife, Phyllis on a blind date and they raised two boys, Michael and Jeffrey. Bud worked for the USPS in St. Petersburg and Spring Hill. He retired in 2003 so he could enjoy his grandchildren and golf. He moved back to Pinellas Park eight years ago so they could be closer to family. Bud never met a stranger. He loved his family fiercely and would do anything for anyone. He never let anything get in the way of spending time with his family, especially at the beach condo, a place he could get away with Phyllis and family. Bud was a big Rays and Bucs fan, rarely missing a game. And Bud loved golf. In fact, he died on the 16th hole, doing what he loved. He wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else. Bud is survived by his wife of 46 years, Phyllis; his sons, Michael and Jeffrey and their wives Kim and Calisse. His memory will live on in his five grandchildren, whom he loved so dearly, Margaret, Abagail, Karah, Alayna, and Evan. Pop, you'll be missed but never forgotten. Services will be held at Apostles Lutheran Church in Brandon, FL on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 am. Veterans Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019