|
|
CHATIGNY, Francis Donat "Frank" 84, passed away October 30, 2019, at Mease Countryside Hospital. He was born February 3, 1935, in Amesbury, MA. Mr. Chatigny is survived by his wife, Betty Boman Chatigny, Safety Harbor; daughters, Debra Letz, Oldsmar, FL, Susan Mitchell, Raleigh, NC, Janice Chatigny, Largo; sister, Anna Babkirk, Winthrop, ME; and brother, Daniel, Seabrook, NH. Frank was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Thomas; sisters, Janet Thompson, Delina Edwards, Alice Britt, and Grace Foy. Services will be held at a future date at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, FL, with interment at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL. Dobies FH/Tarpon
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019