1/1
Francis CREAMER
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
CREAMER, Francis James passed away September 19, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT on July 25, 1927 to Alfred and Olive Creamer. He was the first X-Ray Technologist at the Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island from 1952 to 1981. As the owner of Marine Tours Inc., Captain Frank ran the M/V Adventure in Mystic, CT before moving to Dunedin to run the "Flamingo" and the "Show Queen" on Clearwater Beach. He was also a 30 year member of the Westerly Yacht Club, an avid boat builder and a woodworker. He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Elaine A. (Rondeau); son, Francis James Creamer II; daughter, Nancy C. Tanner; Joanne Gaudreau, Sheila Reese, Carolyn Smith, predeceased by Bruce Carty. A memorial service at a later date. See ALifesTribute for full obituary.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
