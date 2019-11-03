Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Francis Donat "Frank" Chatigny


1935 - 2019
Francis Donat "Frank" Chatigny Obituary
84, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Mease Countryside Hospital. He was born on February 3, 1935, in Amesbury, MA. Mr. Chatigny is survived by his wife, Betty Boman Chatigny, Safety Harbor; daughters, Debra Letz, Oldsmar, FL, Susan Mitchell, Raleigh, NC, and Janice Chatigny, Largo; sister, Anna Babkirk, Winthrop, ME; and brother, Daniel, Seabrook, NH. Frank was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Thomas; sisters, Janet Thompson, Delina Edwards, Alice Britt, and Grace Foy. Services will be held at a future date at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, FL, with interment at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
