FARRELL, Francis Eugene 77, Tampa, FL, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020. He was born on Oct. 26, 1942 in Johnson City, NY to the late Eugene and Katherine Farrell. He was married to the late wife, Dorcy Ann Farrell (Cahorshak). Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, riding his motorcycle, Nascar, Tampa Bay Sports, and his macaw Merlin. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Farrell (Lisa) and Jeffrey Farrell (Kristi); grandchildren, Larissa, Joseph, Connor and Baylor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020