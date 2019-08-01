Francis HURLBURT

HURLBERT, Francis Andrew "Frank" 75, of Odessa, passed away July 28, 2019. "Pops" was an extraordinary son, athlete, husband, father, and friend. He was surrounded by his wife, Pam; six children, Damon (Jana), Greg, Aaron (Lisa), Todd (Jennifer), Ryan, and Robyn (Andrew); and five grandchildren, Luke, Emma, Dillon, Finleigh, Jack. There will be a celebration of his life Thursday, August 1, 5-10 pm, at the Carrollwood Recreation Center, 3515 McFarland Rd., Tampa, FL 33618.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019
