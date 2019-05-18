LENTZ, Francis Joseph
"Frank" passed away suddenly on May 9, 2019 at age 74. Frank was born in Philadelphia on July 14, 1944. He was the son of the late Francis J. Lentz and Margaret Friedman. Frank was a military veteran who served in the Air Force during the Viet Nam War. He was the owner of Programming Alternatives of Minnesota, Inc. Frank left the cold of Minnesota for the sunny skies of Florida in his early fifties. Frank has been able to spend the last 22 years of his life traveling and enjoying his many hobbies. Frank is survived by his children, Heather Lentz and Neil Lentz and his sister Peg, (Charlie) O'Donnell.
As per Frank's wishes all services are private.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 18, 2019