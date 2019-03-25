|
|
JOY, Francis "Frank"
born Nov. 2, 1929 in Waterbury, CT, died Feb. 28, 2019. He is survived by a sister, Pat Joy; stepson, Larrry Gusmano and wife, Colleen; stepson, Steve Gusmano and his wife, Candida; two grandchildren, Olivia and Joseph; and ex-wife, Violet. He also leaves his good friend, Fran Pixley. Frank enlisted in the air force in 1951 serving in the Korean war stationed at Kadena AFB in Okinawa with the 19th bomb wing as a radio mechanic. He retired from Pan American World Airways after 31 years as an FAA licensed jet engine mechanic at the engine repair building at JFK airport. Frank moved to Florida in 1993 where he enjoyed working in his yard growing bonsai trees and orchids, reading, horse racing, NFL, world travel, and his dogs. Frank will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Dobies Funeral Home, Old CR 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2019