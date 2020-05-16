KING, Francis R. "Frank" loving husband and father of four children and four grandchildren, passed away at age 90 May 9, 2020. Frank was born March 17, 1930 in Swanton, Vermont to Edward and Pauline (Pearl) King. He served as a marine during the Korean War. His wife, Loretta and he, were married 71 years. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; two daughters, Carol Sloan of New York City (Sue) and Susan Klinkenberg (Jeff), of Waynesville, NC; his son, Michael King of Largo, FL; and a sister, Virginia Baker of Essex Junction, VT. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia in 2006. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lindsay King, Audrey King, Julie Klath, Daniel Klath; and eight nieces and nephews. Frank was a retired firefighter in Hartsdale, NY and an accomplished musician. His passion for the guitar was extraordinary. He performed as a soloist, band member, and teacher. He shared his love of nature, the woods and the water with his family. He built his dream home in Mahopac, NY. Frank loved oatmeal cookies, his wife's home cooking, and watching thunderstorms. Family and faith mattered to him. He went on pilgrimages to Fatima and Lourdes. His jokes were corny and his smile was contagious. A private service was held at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery, Seminole. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date due to CoVid19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation https://suncoasthospice.org. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2020.