RODGERS, Francis L. "Frank"
80, passed away Feb. 27, 2019 at home under the wonderful care of Hospice, his devoted wife Norma of 53 years; and sister-in-law, Pauline. Survivers, mom Minnie; brothers, Fred (Beth) Leslie; sisters, Donna, Diane; sons, Michael and Jeffery (Lisa); daughters, Theresa (Ty) Hudson and Shelley Rodgers; grandchildren, Ashley, Christina (Za) Jones, and Brandon. Frank served his country in the Navy and USCG for 23 Years, involved in many air/sea rescues. He received many service awards, including Good Conduct Medal. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, 12 pm at St Paul's Catholic Church. Military Honors will be March 25, 1:30 pm at Bay Pines Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2019