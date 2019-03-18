Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis L. "Frank" RODGERS. View Sign

RODGERS, Francis L. "Frank"



80, passed away Feb. 27, 2019 at home under the wonderful care of Hospice, his devoted wife Norma of 53 years; and sister-in-law, Pauline. Survivers, mom Minnie; brothers, Fred (Beth) Leslie; sisters, Donna, Diane; sons, Michael and Jeffery (Lisa); daughters, Theresa (Ty) Hudson and Shelley Rodgers; grandchildren, Ashley, Christina (Za) Jones, and Brandon. Frank served his country in the Navy and USCG for 23 Years, involved in many air/sea rescues. He received many service awards, including Good Conduct Medal. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, 12 pm at St Paul's Catholic Church. Military Honors will be March 25, 1:30 pm at Bay Pines Cemetery.





