Francis SMITH

SMITH, Francis O. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020 in Land O'Lakes, FL. He was 96 years old and was born on February 24, 1924 to George and Hattie Smith in Gardner Hill, Pennsylvania. Francis was a man of strength, heart, and soul. He was an inspiration to some, a friend to many, and a hero to all, as he was committed to his country and family. He was a veteran of the Second World War and served as a gunner on D-Day in Normandy. He was the proud recipient of the French Legion Medal of Honor in 2018 for his service. Upon return from the war, he met and married the love of his live Yvonne Challingsworth who preceded him in passing in 1989. Together they raised four children, Les, Larry, Candy, and Colleen. Talented with his hands and a mechanical mind, he enjoyed a long career in auto service. Seeking opportunity and warmer climate Francis and Von moved to the Tampa Bay Area in the 1960s. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed the gulf, the lakes, and waterways of Florida with his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Active and athletic, he kept busy in his retirement with horses, cows, and gardening. In recent years he remained active spending time with his family, pastor, playing bingo and painting. He leaves behind a legacy of commitment, service, kindness, and love. Better known as "Papa" to many, he was a quintessential example of what a loving grandpa was to his five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A grave side service will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10 am at the Hillsboro Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Brandon Florida. In light of current conditions a virtual service will accompany by visiting www.HillsboroMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Faith Tampa Bay as the leader had a profound impact on Francis's Christian life in his later years.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 24, 2020.