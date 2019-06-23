ALLEN, Francis Warren
85, of St. Petersburg FL, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Allen Kaperak. He is survived by his loving family, wife Irene; sons, Francis (Sara), Matthew (Alicia); and daughter, Beth Pyell (Michael); son-in-law, Jeffrey Kaperak; and grandchildren, Sy, Sophia, Liam, Abbigail, Michael and Estella; sisters, Elizabeth Yakkey (Joseph), Patricia Grustas (James), Gloria Bourque. Memorial services will be held at Bay Pines Veterans' Chapel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Suncoast Animal League or Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019