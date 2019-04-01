GONZALEZ, Frank A. Jr.



96, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine T. Gonzalez, his parents, brothers, and sister. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Orta (Rudy) and Josephine Nabti (Khalil); grandchildren Stephanie Rodriguez (Albert), Kathryn Orta, Majed Nabti, and Cristina Nabti; his one great-grandson, Brian Rodriguez; and several nieces and nephews. Born on February 19, 1923, he was a life-long resident of Tampa, FL and attended Jesuit High School. A WWII Army veteran, Frank was a Sergeant in the 738th Anti Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion. He was a 70+ year member of the Sheet Metal Workers' Local 15. He was an active member of the Centro Asturiano, Los Caballeros, and UNICO. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm, at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL. The graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park, 5400 Dr. MLK Blvd., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Centro Asturiano Building Fund, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602; Jesuit High School, 4701 N. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33614; , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or a .



