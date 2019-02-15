died peacefully on February 11, 2019 in Tampa, FL at the age of 71. Frank was born December 24, 1947 in Tampa. He served our country honorably in Vietnam, earning him several medals including a Purple Heart, though the true heroes are those who put up with Frankie. He always aspired to be one of the three stooges while the stooges aspired to be him. Frank is survived by his brother Nelson Guggino and was surrounded by a large cast of loving family members and friends including his niece, Darcy Favata. He is preceded in death by his cherished parents, Nelson and Rose Guggino and sister, Janet. Visitation will be held at Boza & Roel Funeral Home at 4730 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL from 6-8 pm, on Sunday. Funeral services will be on Monday at 1 pm, at the funeral home followed by interment with full military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery.



