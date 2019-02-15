Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Guggino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Anthony Guggino


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Anthony Guggino Obituary
died peacefully on February 11, 2019 in Tampa, FL at the age of 71. Frank was born December 24, 1947 in Tampa. He served our country honorably in Vietnam, earning him several medals including a Purple Heart, though the true heroes are those who put up with Frankie. He always aspired to be one of the three stooges while the stooges aspired to be him. Frank is survived by his brother Nelson Guggino and was surrounded by a large cast of loving family members and friends including his niece, Darcy Favata. He is preceded in death by his cherished parents, Nelson and Rose Guggino and sister, Janet. Visitation will be held at Boza & Roel Funeral Home at 4730 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL from 6-8 pm, on Sunday. Funeral services will be on Monday at 1 pm, at the funeral home followed by interment with full military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Boza and Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now