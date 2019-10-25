|
ARNOLD, Frank Raymond 104, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in East Lynn, Illinois, at the age of five, Frank's parent's loaded the family up in a 1915 Model T to move to a warmer climate for the sake of his mother's health. That landed them in St. Petersburg, Florida where the family of five prospered. In 1932, in the midst of the great depression, the family relocated briefly to Atlanta where his father became a private detective. Later that year the family moved again, this time to a 70-acre farm in Michigan where his father could fulfil his lifetime dream of becoming a farmer which he did until his death in 1942. World war II had begun and Frank enlisted in the army in 1942 and served for 2 1/2 years. Following his time in service he returned to the farm to care for his widowed mother and opened a hardware store which he operated for five years. Following the closure of the hardware store he returned to St. Petersburg where he worked as a machinist. He married in 1950 and had three children. Eventually, in 1957 he moved to California for work, where he spent the next 25 years. He retired in 1982 and returned to his beloved Florida where he settled into Pasco County to enjoy his golden years. He was a skilled machinist for the majority of his career. He considered his greatest accomplishment and was most proud of his family. He loved the outdoors including fishing, camping, motorcycles and flying. His retirement brought new opportunities to explore the things he always wanted to do such as, taking computer classes and joining the local computer club (for which he served as president for four years). He also took up woodworking and built a number of pieces of furniture for his home. However, his favorite part of retirement was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his son, Frank Alan Arnold; a brother, Edward Clyde Arnold and a sister, Mona Iona Arnold Traxler; and is survived by his daughter, Valerie Arnold Kendall (Bill) and son, James Stouffer Arnold; five grandchildren, Timothy Arnold (Dawn), Michael Arnold (Natalie), Deanna Arnold, Jared Arnold, and Jordan Arnold; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Suncoast Hospice (www.SuncoastHospice.org) or the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay (www.bgctampa.org). A celebration of life is planned for Monday, October 28, 2019 from 12 -2 pm with a Memorial Service beginning a 2 pm at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL 33759 (727) 796-1992. Photos and condolences at: www.SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019