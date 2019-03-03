VOGLER, Frank B.



age 92, died February 24, 2019. He was born June 6, 1926 to Catherine and Frank Vogler. He graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1944 and in 1949, graduated from University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Design in Advertising. He served in the U.S. Army finance disbursing center in Kobe, Japan 1946-1947. From 1950-51, he served at Camp Kilmer in New Jersey. He began his career in advertising with BBDO in New York City and became Art Director in Detroit on Dodge car account until 1975. He became Senior Art Director for American Natural Resource Company. He retired in 1986 and moved to Palm Harbor, FL. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Kohberger Vogler; nephews, Robert Greene of Los Alamos, NM, Fred, Ingrid, and Sarah Greene of Vienna, Austria. Burial will be at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, with a Memorial service to follow at a later date.



Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary