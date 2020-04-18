|
BENNETT, Frank T. Sr. Our beloved Frank T. Bennett Sr., 77, of Dade City, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Pittsburg, PA and raised in Mt. Dora, FL. Frank was a member of the Florida Military School Alumni, the Porsche Club of America, and Florida Poultry Federation. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had a long and respected career in Poultry Management from his 20s until his retirement in his 60s. He enjoyed golf, tennis, boating, fishing, and loved long rides in his Porsche convertible. Frank is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Frank Thomas Bennett Jr; stepson, Richard Branan Durbin; daughters, Crystal Bennett Fuston and Mitzi Bennett Young; stepdaughter, Deirdre Durbin Mitra; and grandchildren, Branan Durbin, Frank T. Bennett III, Shomya Mitra, Rishika Mitra, Hannah Rae Creech, Parker Bennett Creech, Alexis M. Fuston, Colten M. Fuston, and Cole Johnson. He will so deeply be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020