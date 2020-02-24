BURSHNICK, Rev. Frank SCJ 82, of Pinellas Park, entered eternal life on February 21, 2020. He professed First Vows with the Priests of the Sacred Heart on September 8, 1966 and was ordained on March 1, 1970. Rev. Burshnick served in parish ministry in the Rio Grande Valley for 14 years and in northern Mississippi for 17 years. He had been retired from active ministry and living in Pinellas Park since 2007. Although retired, Fr. Frank continued his ministry, serving Mass at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Clearwater, sharing his faith through nursing home visitations and bringing comfort to the homeless at Pinellas Hope. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Jones; his brothers, Gerald and Robert Brushnick; and members of the Priests of the Sacred Heart. Local Service will be held at the Priest of the Sacred Heart residence (6701 82nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33781) Tuesday February 25 from 8 am prior to Mass being celebrated in the Chapel at 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Franklin, Wisconsin on Friday, February 28. www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2020