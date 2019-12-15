|
|
passed away in Hudson on December 12, 2019. He was born in Paducah, KY on April 7, 1927. While married to Eleanor Mae Van Tuyle, they had seven children before she died in 1972. He married Lana Marie Brown in 1986; she was his partner in every endeavor and his faithful caretaker during his final days. Frank served in WWII, graduated from the University of Louisville on the GI Bill, and taught high school English and Language Arts for nearly 40 years in Kentucky and at Clearwater High in Pinellas County. Living with his family on farms in Kentucky and Florida, Frank raised dairy cows, vegetable gardens, and planted 2,000 cedar trees annually. He was above all a teacher and believed that creating or building was what one must do. Over the course of 50 years, he designed and built eight homes, over a dozen garages, barns, and other structures using primarily his own labor and that of his children who were old enough to help. He instilled his work ethic in each of his children, Virginia Cochran, Leslie Hibbs, and Elicia Nystrom, Hudson; Van Black, Dunedin; Teresa Rotunda, New Port Richey; Reed Black, Vienna, VA; and Roberta Gutierrez, San Rafael, CA; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Service at Dobies Funeral Home on Congress, Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held on Friday, December 20 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019