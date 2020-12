COLLURA, Frank age 91, passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2020. Frank was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Grace, whom he married in 1955. She preceded him in passing in 2006. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Kirk Barrios), Vincent, Cheryl, and Frank (Jean Wong-Collura); and his grandchildren, Talia and Nicholas Barrios, and Ryan and Nathan Collura. For more details, visit Boza and Roel online.



